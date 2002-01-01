Golf Course ID: 21203, 18 hole

Bowral Golf Club is the oldest Club in the Southern Highlands formed on 1901, visitors are invited to enjoy it’s ambience 7 days a week. The course provides a great test of golf in a lush, picturesque setting close to the town’s centre. Bowral Golf Club is considered among the best country courses in NSW. A slope rating of 121, superb fairways, true greens with a layout that is challenging for all levels. 18 holes, par 69.

Hardest Hole: 18th, 409m, par 4. A narrow fairway with a 240m carry off the back tee to get over the water, then uphill to a sloping green.

Toughest Green: 16th. Two bunkers and a right-to-left slope.

Additional Facilities: Putting green, practise area, croquet lawn.

Full club and bar facilities: Functions catered for.