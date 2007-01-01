Golf Course ID: 40902, 18 hole

Bowen Golf Club was established in 1928 and over the years has earned the reputation of being a “hidden golfing gem”, nestled along the Whitsunday coast waiting to be discovered by golfing enthusiasts and visitors alike. Bowen is renowned as a very friendly club and the clubhouse facilities provide the ideal surroundings for the relaxation and enjoyment of members and guests. Bowen Golf course is a f antastic 9 hole, 18 tee, links style seaside course is laid out over 5836m, that is both rewarding and challenging to golfers of all levels. There is reward in just walking around this beautiful course, a green oasis in an at-times dry and arid area. Combined with this the challenges that come with Mother Nature and the strong winds she provides having the fairways running parallel with the coastline. It makes it both picturesque and an ever-changing challenge. The 18 tees have been located giving a totally different approach to the previously played 1-9 creating a truly challenging 18 holes of golf.