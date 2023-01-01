9 hole

Even though there are 19 holes at Ratho Farm Golf Links, only the 9 oldest holes are used for Bothwell Golf Club.

Around 65km from Hobart and 85km from Hobart International Airport, Bothwell golf club is located in the central highlands of Tasmania, and is based at Ratho Farm Golf Links.

With a licensed club house and a selection of golf merchandise, the clubhouse is open before, during and after major competitions, as well as being open before and after Thursday and Saturday competitions. It is also open on Wednesday nights in the summer when there is a chicken run.

Outside of Scotland it is said to be one of the oldest continually used golf courses in the World and is thought to be the oldest golf course in the southern hemisphere. It is located on a farm which was established in 1822.