Bosio reaches US Junior quarters

22 Jul 2022 | Amateur golf |

Queenslander Justice Bosio is into the quarter-finals of the US Girls’ Junior Amateur in Kentucky.

Bosio, 18, who plays out of Caboolture Golf Club, dominated her round of 16 match against American Kynadie Adams winning 4&3 to reach the top eight.

Her quarter-final will be against another American Gianna Clemente, starting late tonight Australian Eastern time, with the semi-finals also scheduled on the same day in what have been hot, difficult conditions at Olde Stone Club in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bosio, who also reached the quarters at the North and South Amateur during this trip to North America, took a philosophical attitude to what happens next.

“I don't really think I had any expectations coming into it,” she said today. “No, just whatever happens happens, however far I get, I get, and I'll be happy with.”

Bosio won both the Keperra Bowl and the Adidas Junior national final in 2020 and was runner-up in the Australian Amateur at Cranbourne earlier this year.

She is a member of the Golf Australia High Performance squad.