Bosio drops out in quarters at US Junior

23 Jul 2022 | Amateur golf |

Justice Bosio’s brave bid to emulate Minjee Lee’s triumph of a decade ago has come to an end at the US Girls’ Junior championship in Kentucky.

Entering the matchplay section as the No.9 seed, no player was more dominant through her first three matches than the 18-year-old from Caboolture.

She needed just 42 holes to win three times on her way to the quarter-finals, the lowest number of any among the final eight qualifiers.

A double bogey at the opening hole against 14-year-old Floridian Gianna Clemente was an early setback and Bosio went 2 down when Clemente made birdie at the par-4 fifth.

Birdies at the par-5 sixth and par-3 eighth brought Bosio back to square but Clemente edged one clear again with a birdie at the par-5 11th.

The pair traded two pars and a matching birdie at the par-4 14th before Clemente struck a crucial blow at 15, her par enough to take a 2-up lead in the final three holes.

Once again Bosio hit back with a birdie at the par-3 16th to be just 1 down with two to play but her bogey at the 17th opened the door for Clemente to close out the match 2&1.

Bosio’s performance matches her quarter-final appearance in last week’s North & South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst and continues her impressive progression within the amateur ranks.