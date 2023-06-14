Bosio leads Aussies at Women's British Amateur

14 Jun 2023 | Amateur golf |

Justice Bosio leads the group of five Australians contesting the British Womens Amateur at Prince’s in England after the first round of strokeplay overnight.

Queenslander Bosio shot an opening 73, 1-over par, to sit just inside the top 20 on the leaderboard.

The 19-year-old is five shots from the lead held at 4-under by Germany’s Cristin Eisenbeiss and Norway’s Silje Torvund Ohma.

The dual runner-up in the Australian Amateur, she had five birdies for the day, but two double bogeys put a dampener on her opening day.

Still she is well placed to be inside the top 64 who will advance to the matchplay phase after tonight’s second round of strokeplay.

Another Queenslander Lion Higo and Royal Adelaide’s Caitlin Peirce both shot 3-over par 75 to sit tied-45th and inside the cut-line for the matchplay phase, needing a strong day at Prince’s today.

Perth’s Abbie Teasdale opened with a 5-over 77 and Queenslander Amelia Whinney shot a 7-over par 79.