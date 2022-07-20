Bosio into matchplay phase at US Junior

20 Jul 2022 | Amateur golf |

By Tony Webeck

Queensland’s Justice Bosio has qualified as the No.9 seed for the matchplay section of the US Junior Girls Championship being played at The Club at Olde Stone in Kentucky.

The 18-year-old followed up an opening round of four-under 69 with an even-par 73 on day two to comfortably qualify for the matchplay section of the championship.

Her two-round total of 142 was good enough for a share of sixth place but enters the next phase as the No.9 seed based on second round scores.

The Caboolture product will face off against Californian Kristin Xu in the Round of 64 from 10.45pm Wednesday night AEST.

Teeing off in the second-to-last group at 2.27pm local time, Bosio didn’t complete her second round until almost 8.30pm but is now excited by the prospect of what the matchplay section can bring.

At the Interstate Teams Matches in May, Bosio finished with a 3-1-1 record, including the big scalps of Kirsten Rudgeley (WA) and Kelsey Bennett (NSW) over the course of the week.

Just last week she made it to the quarter-finals of the Women’s North and South Amateur before going down to eventual champion Emilia Migliaccio 1-down.

There too she entered the matchplay section as the No.9 seed, recording wins over Sarah-Eve Rheaume (5&4) and Monet Chun (3&1) and pushing Migliaccio until the final hole of their quarter-final match.

Medalist honours were shared by Californian 18-year-old Natalie Vo and Saki Baba, 17, of Japan with a 36-hole total of seven-under 139.

Bosio is seeking to become just the second Australian to win the US Junior Girls crown, Minjee Lee victorious at Lake Merced 10 years ago.