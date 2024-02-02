Bosio heads Australian challenge at WAAP

02 Feb 2024 | Amateur golf |

Justice Bosio lost some ground but continues to lead the Australians at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Thailand, with Chinese Taipei’s Chun-Wei Wu a runaway leader.

Bosio followed her opening 68 with a 73 today at Siam Country Club and at 3-under overall, sits nine shots from the lead held by Wu in a tie for 18th.

Caitlin Peirce (72-70) and Sarah Hammett (70-72) are a shot farther back at 2-under par.

Four of the six Australians made the cut including debutant Annika Rathbone, who carded 73-71.

Rathbone said her putting made the difference today. “I just trusted myself a little bit more and played more aggressive today. So that was the play.”

The Sydney amateur is having plenty of fun at the prestigious tournament, which carries invitations to professional major championships as part of the rewards for its winner.

“This experience has been awesome it's my first time, so debutante,” she said. “The goal was to make the cut, so hopefully we've done that and just, yeah, have a couple low ones on the weekend and it will be sweet.”