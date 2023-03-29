Bosio flies Aussie flag in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

29 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

The nation’s top ranked female amateur Justice Bosio’s whirlwind week continues as she is the lone Australian in the field at this week’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The world No.61 has endured lengthy travel days to make it to Georgia and then has been dodging heavy storms during practice, and on top of all that .

Bosio finished first in the Karrie Webb Series standings – which includes amateur and professional events throughout the Australian season – and as a result she will spend a week with Webb and fellow recipient Maddison Hinson-Tolchard at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June as well as receiving funding for overseas playing opportunities and mentoring.

These American adventures have been high on the Caboolture member’s priority list, and she is over the moon that they are coming to fruition.

“I set the Karrie Webb scholarship and going to Augusta National Women’s Amateur as two of my goals for the year. It’s really exciting to have achieved them both,” Bosio said.

The Queenslander's family are a long for the ride this week and they have made the most of the trip to the United States with a stopover in Los Angeles for spectating at basketball and hockey games.

So too is Bosio’s coach Richard Woodhouse and their presence – plus the fact she can call up Webb for advice – will help overcome her nerves.

“I think anyone would be nervous going to literally the best place for any golfer in the world,” Bosio said.

The 54-hole tournament with a field of 72 amateurs from all around the globe tees off late Wednesday evening Australian time with the first two rounds to be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

A cut will take place after 36 holes with the leading 30 players and ties progressing to the final round at Augusta National on Saturday.

All players will still have the chance to play at the home of The Masters however, with the entire field to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

The winner earns the lucrative prize of a start in this year’s US Women’s Open, AIG Women’s Open and Chevron Championship in addition to an invitation to the next five editions of this event provided they remain amateur.

Bosio is not the only name familiar to Australian golf fans chasing those opportunities with Melburnian Jeneath Wong and the two most recent Australian Amateur champions Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan and New Zealand’s Fiona Xu also teeing it up.

Wong is now studying at Peppardine University in California and is representing Malaysia but has been a dominant figure in junior and amateur competition in Australia in recent years.

Bosio becomes only the fifth Australian to take part in the event after Julienne Soo (2019), Grace Kim (2021), Emily Mahar (2022) and Kirsten Rudgeley (2022) whose tie for eighth is the best result by an Australian since the tournament began in 2019.

Round 1 Tee Time AEDT

11pm Justice Bosio, Ashley Menne, Nika Ito

