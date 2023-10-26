Bosio fires at World Amateur

26 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

Justice Bosio is just a shot from the lead in the individual section as Australia began its quest for the Espirito Santo Trophy at the World Amateur Teams Championships in the Middle East.

Queenslander Bosio, twice runner-up at the national amateur championship, opened with five birdies and two bogeys at Abu Dhabi Golf Club to card 3-under-par 69 on day one of the 72-hole tournament.

She sits tied-fifth entering today’s second round behind a group of four international players.

Bosio's week had been interrupted by the late-arrival of her golf clubs on a flight out of Sydney, and she had to borrow teammate Maddison Hinson-Tolchard's equipment for the Monday practice round, but the gear arrived by Tuesday for one of the practice rounds.

Perth’s Hinson-Tolchard began with an opening 72 to be tied-34th and South Australian Caitlin Pierce shot 77 in round one.

In the teams scoring, Australia is tied-seventh at 3-under par, four shots behind the leader, Spain.