Bosio deals with fears in Singapore

09 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

The Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific tees off at The Singapore Island Country Club today and Australia's top-ranked player Justice Bosio has quickly learned that she must keep her eyes peeled in a new environment.

During her practice round on Wednesday ahead of the tournament that offers the winner an exemption into three of the five women's majors - the AIG Women’s Open, the Chevron Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship - Bosio experienced a cheeky encounter with some of the course's residents.

"I'm a little bit scared of the monkeys, and we'll see if I get anything stolen this week," Bosio said.

"I have had my tees stolen out of my bag, but luckily I think it was a local who came and got them back for me. So I still have my tees.

"We hadn't seen a monkey. We teed off first group, so we hadn't seen one yet, and then there was a heap of 'em on the 8th hole.

"It jumped into my other playing partner's golf cart and it didn't find anything good in there and then it came over to mine and didn't find anything good in the front and then went, and I think it clearly thought it was food because it was in like a packet, tried to rip it open but couldn't rip it open, and then went to grab the other one.

"Also couldn't rip that open, so I got 'em back. That's all that matters. I only had two packets, so I was like, please, don't take them."

Bosio laughed off the incident and her jovial approach is indicative of the entire Australian team this week which also includes Caitlin Peirce, Keeley Marx, Sarah Hammett, Jazy Roberts and Abbie Teasdale.

The caveat on offer is a big one this week but the Australians are not getting caught up in what is at stake and instead staying focused on the task at hand.

"We're all pretty calm, cool, and collected people, so I would say that we pretty much go about it pretty normally as much as everyone else would," Bosio said.

"Obviously everyone would love to win and receive the opportunities that the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific is providing to the winner. But I would just say that we just about it, do all the things that we do in every tournament, stick to the processes, and then hopefully that you come out on the top at the end of the week."

The Queenslander impressed on debut in this event in Thailand last year as the best placed Australian, and that performance fills the two-time Australian Amateur runner-up with confidence ahead of her Thursday morning tee time.

"Last year I think I finished top-20, so for me that was just a bit of a personal gain, being able to know that against all these players I can still finish pretty well. Hopefully this year I can top that again," Bosio said.