Bosio buoyed by best result at Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific

05 Feb 2024 | Amateur golf |

Queensland’s Justice Bosio will tee it up in this week’s Webex Players Series Sydney event riding a wave of confidence after a maiden top-10 finish at the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific in Thailand.

In addition to starts in three major championships, Chinese Taipei’s Chun-Wei Wu guaranteed herself a spot in the ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open with her two-stroke win at Siam Country Club.

Joining Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (2018) as the only wire-to-wire winners in the history of the tournament, Wu’s 18-under 270 bettered the previous best WAAP winning total of 272 set by Mizuki Hashimoto at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in 2021.

Playing in the WAAP for the third time, Bosio’s week was highlighted by a 65 in Round 3 that saw her enter the final round in a tie for sixth and eight shots off the lead.

The Caboolture product started positively with birdies at two and three but would have to wait until the 72nd hole to register a third in her round of 2-under 70.

Bosio’s seventh-place finish betters her tie for 19th on debut in 2022, left to rue a 1-over 73 in Round 2 that prevented her from contending for the title.

“Overall, it was a pretty solid week,” said Bosio, who will play this week at Castle Hill Country Club and next week at Webex Players Series Hunter Valley.

“The second round was a little bit average but bounced back in the third round and then played pretty solid today.

“I didn’t have as many birdie putts drop as I would’ve liked, but the top 10 is always good. I think that’s my best finish in the three starts I’ve had, so very exciting.”

South Australian Caitlin Peirce birdied three of her final four holes in the closing round to finish in a tie for 22nd, Sarah Hammett making birdie at each of her final three holes to finish in a tie for 37th alongside fellow Australian Annika Rathbone.

Final scores

Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand 1 Chun-wei Wu 67-65-66-72—270 7 Justice Bosio 68-73-65-70—276 T22 Caitlin Peirce 72-70-69-72—283 T37 Sarah Hammett 70-72-78-69—289 T37 Annika Rathbone 73-71-75-70—289 MC Abbie Teasdale 75-78—153 MC Jazy Roberts 74-81—155