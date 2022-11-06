Bosio best of the Aussies at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific

06 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

Justice Bosio's star continues to rise with the 18-year-old finishing the best placed of the Australians at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific at Siam Country Club in Thailand.

Bosio, who won the 2022 Golf Australia Women's Order of Merit, ended the week at two-under par - nine shots behind champion Ting-Hsuan Huang of Chinese Taipei who has earned starts at the AIG Women's Open, the Emundi Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women's Amateur - in a tie for 19th.

The Queenslander strung together rounds of 70, 73, 70 and 73 in her maiden appearance at the event and despite her one-over par round on Sunday she was pleased with her efforts.

"The week was really amazing," Bosio said. "It was great to come away with a whole team of Aussies. First time here, so hopefully bigger and better things next year.

"Overall week was pretty good. I feel like I did pretty good, considering everything.

"(Today) was actually really solid. I think I hit the ball probably the best that I have all week. Just nothing went in; every putt missed. But then I made a couple of birdies coming down the stretch. I think I got a bit tired."

Bosio entered the tournament in good form courtesy of a win at the Keperra Bowl and a semi-final appearance at the Queensland Amateur Championship after an impressive northern hemisphere summer which included a quarter-final berth at the US Girls' Junior Championship.

Earlier in the year, she was runner-up at the Australian Amateur and the UNIQLO / Adam Scott Junior Championship in California, and the Caboolture member feels as if she is improving with every experience.

"I think I got a little bit better at dealing with heat," she said. "I've never played anywhere but the US or Australia, so this was a really good learning experience.

"I would love to be in Singapore and test my game against everyone again next year."

Kelsey Bennett started the day three shots from the lead, but last year's runner-up fell away with a four-over par round of 76 that began with a trio of bogeys to finish one-under and tied for 21st.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard was the only Australian to break par on Sunday with her one-under round of 71.

The Oklahoma State University student made three birdies in her best round of the week to move to two-over and into a share of 29th.

Sarah Hammett and Kirsten Rudgeley were a further shot back at three-over after Rudgeley produced an even-par round for the third straight day, while Hammett shot a 73 that included five birdies.

Caitlin Peirce finished five-over for the tournament with a final round 75 as none of the Australians missed the cut.