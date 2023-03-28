Bosio and Hinson-Tolchard receive Karrie Webb Scholarship

28 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf | Women and girls |

Australia’s best ranked female amateur golfers Justice Bosio and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard have been named as the Karrie Webb Scholarship recipients for 2023.

The scholarships are awarded based on performance in the Karrie Webb Series, the World Amateur Golf Rankings, community work inside or outside of golf and performance and demeanour as an ambassador for golf in Australian and overseas.

Both Bosio and Hinson-Tolchard are first-time recipients of the scholarship and seven-time major champion Webb is excited to spend the week with them at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey in June.

“It was great to see the 22/23 running of the KW Series back in full swing without the worry of border closures or tournament cancellations. I loved seeing all the opportunities the girls received,” Webb said.

“Not only playing in all the big amateur events around the country but having the opportunity to mix it with the pros in events like the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. A few new names announced themselves throughout the year, but Justice Bosio was definitely the standout player of the year.

“Maddy Tolchard is the other scholarship recipient who has had a great year playing college golf in the US at Oklahoma State. Congratulations to both Justice and Maddy on the great years they’ve had and I’m looking forward to spending the week with them in US at the end of June.”

Bosio, 19, finished top of the Karrie Webb Series standings – which includes amateur and professional events throughout the Australian season – with a string of impressive performances including taking out the stroke play section of the Queensland Amateur, winning the Keperra Bowl, earning stroke play honours at the Port Phillip Open Amateur and finishing runner-up at the Australian Amateur for the second straight year.

At 61 st in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Bosio is the nation’s top ranked female golfer, and she has also showcased her talent amongst the professionals.

The Queenslander, who calls Caboolture home, finished tied 11 th at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, shot a course record 62 at the mixed-gender TPS Victoria event on route to a top 10 finish and led TPS Murray River a week later after the first round.

Bosio has also represented Australia in amateur international competition on numerous occasions and this week she has another prominent overseas opportunity at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“Obviously I am absolutely stoked to have won the KW points race this year,” Bosio said. “After finishing second place on the points last year I set this as one of my goals for the year, along with going to ANWA, so it’s really exciting to have achieved both of them this year.”

Hinson-Tolchard, 21, is majoring in applied exercise science at Oklahoma State University while she plays collegiate golf and is ranked 68 th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The West Australian, who hails from Gosnells Golf Club in Perth, donned the green and gold at the World Amateur Team Championship and the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in 2022, and last year she also chalked up a victory on the US college circuit at the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

Since that triumph in May, Hinson-Tolchard has had five top 10 finishes, including in her two most recent starts, and she was ecstatic to receive the news that she has been awarded a scholarship.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be a recipient of Karrie’s scholarship this year. I’m kind of lost for words,” Hinson-Tolchard said.

“This has been a goal of mine for so long and the hard work is paying off. I’m excited to spend some more time with Karrie and learn from her, this is going to be an amazing opportunity to help me moving forward!”

In addition to spending the week together at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Bosio and Hinson-Tolchard will receive mentoring and guidance from Webb.

They will also receive funding to cover travel to play in overseas tournaments this year.

The Karrie Webb Scholarship dates back to 2008 with past recipients including the likes of major champions Minjee Lee and Hannah Green, LPGA Tour players Su Oh, Grace Kim and Karis Davidson, and Ladies European Tour rookie Kirsten Rudgeley.