Bosio and Dowling rise to the top at Keperra Bowl

13 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

Golf Australia High Performance Squad member Justice Bosio (Caboolture Golf Club) successfully defended her Keperra Bowl title today – the third time she has won the event.

Bosio finished at 5-under after rounds of 69-68-72-74, four strokes ahead of runner-up Hannah Reeves (The Brisbane Golf Club) who had a hole-in-one on day two, closed with her best round of the event, a 3-under 69.

The women's championship has only been running for four years and Bosio has won three of those.

"The first one was a bit of a shock, I came from behind … this year was a bit different going in with such a big lead into the final round," she said.

Having just returned from playing overseas, Bosio said those experiences had helped her develop her game to the next level.

"I've learned that I need to hit it a little bit further, so we've been working on that," she said.

"Being consistent, being able to string week after week after week together is really important."

In the men’s championship, another Golf Australia High Performance Squad member, Billy Dowling from Surfers Paradise Golf Club, fired back-to-back 67s to steal the championship by one stroke.

Dowling fell behind the pack at the halfway point after a second round 78, but found another gear for the final two days.

It continued another impressive year for Dowling who has also claimed the Queensland Amateur Championship, Gary Player Classic, and the South Pacific Junior Open as significant victories.

"I thought I was going to miss the cut," laughed Dowling.

"I had a gameplan to try and birdie all the par-fives (in the final round), I figured that would move me up the leaderboard."

Dowling is playing in Webex Players Series South Australia next week where his incredible form will be put to the test against professionals.

Lincoln Morgan (Royal Queensland Golf Club) held the lead for a long time after a second round 64, but couldn’t hold on, eventually finishing second.