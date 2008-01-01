Golf Course ID: 51003, 18 hole

The Bordertown Golf Club is located 6km north of the township and is the last fully watered 18-hole golf course before the Victorian border. The 18-hole course is gently undulating, well manicured has excellent greens and many of the fairways are santa anna couch. It is on an idyllic setting amongst numerous gum trees, broom bush and has an abundance of bird life and kangaroos. The course is 5162 metres in length with every hole being a challenge. There are five par 3s, four par 5s and the remainder being demanding par 4s. Volunteers maintaining the course.

Visitors may play any day of the week with competition days being: Ladies - Wednesdays 10am Saturdays - hit off at 9am Men - Thursday and Saturday - hit off at 12 noon Twilight - Thursday's during daylight saving hit off around 5pm.