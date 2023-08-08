Bookings now open for Brisbane's newest golf addition

08 Aug 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

Brisbane’s first new public golf course in more than 70 years is now taking bookings for its first players.

Formerly a landfill site in the suburb of Cannon Hill in Brisbane’s south, Minnippi is an 18-hole course designed by course architects Phil Ryan and Paul Greeves of Pacific Coast Design and will be operated by Clublinks.

The first players will hit the Minnippi Golf & Range on Saturday, September 2 with a family fun day on Sunday, September 3 to officially mark the opening.

Bookings are now available via the club’s website – minnippipublicgolfcourse.com.au - with options to play three, six, nine or 18 holes. Brisbane Lord Mayor Cr Adrian Schrinner said: “Minnippi Golf & Range will deliver so much more than just golf, it will become a family-friendly destination for fun in our suburbs. “We are about to hit the exciting milestone of opening the public golf course, with even more facilities including food and beverage, a golf shop and community activations to be delivered throughout 2023 and into 2024. “The delivery of this golf course is within a 125-hectare site in an incredibly green part of Brisbane and the protection of this environment was an integral focus of the design. “As part of our vision for a clean, green, and sustainable city this golf course will feature timber bunkers and has been constructed in a flood-resilient way. “Minnippi Golf & Range will be the first and only 18-hole public golf course south of the Brisbane River and along with the complimentary community spaces this suburban destination will deliver a diverse range of opportunities for residents of all ages and interests.” Minnippi Golf & Range will open to players on Saturday, September 2 with a family fun day on Sunday, September 3 to officially mark the opening. Players looking to book a tee time can do so from 9am, Monday 7 August. Clublinks CEO Anthony Lawrence said the exciting grand opening of Minnippi Golf & Range followed an extensive period of meticulous planning, construction, and mounting anticipation. “This marks a significant milestone, and we, in collaboration with Brisbane City Council, are delighted to present this exceptional golfing and community destination,” Mr Lawrence said. “At Minnippi Golf & Range, we are embracing a contemporary approach and whilst golf will remain at the heart of our offerings, the facility will cater to a diverse range of activities, including outdoor open cinema evenings, bubbles & buckets ladies' events, Christmas carols, school holiday clinics, special dining experiences, and engaging sporting & fitness activities.” Mr Lawrence said Clublink’s goal was to foster a vibrant community that embraced both golfers and non-golfers alike. "We aspire to create a warm and welcoming local community hub, redefining the golfing landscape in Brisbane," he said. "We can't wait to welcome community down to enjoy this incredible facility." Minnippi Golf & Range will include: