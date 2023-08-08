08 Aug 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |
Bookings now open for Brisbane's newest golf addition
by Contributor
Brisbane’s first new public golf course in more than 70 years is now taking bookings for its first players.
Formerly a landfill site in the suburb of Cannon Hill in Brisbane’s south, Minnippi is an 18-hole course designed by course architects Phil Ryan and Paul Greeves of Pacific Coast Design and will be operated by Clublinks.
The first players will hit the Minnippi Golf & Range on Saturday, September 2 with a family fun day on Sunday, September 3 to officially mark the opening.
Bookings are now available via the club’s website – minnippipublicgolfcourse.com.au - with options to play three, six, nine or 18 holes. Brisbane Lord Mayor Cr Adrian Schrinner said: “Minnippi Golf & Range will deliver so much more than just golf, it will become a family-friendly destination for fun in our suburbs. “We are about to hit the exciting milestone of opening the public golf course, with even more facilities including food and beverage, a golf shop and community activations to be delivered throughout 2023 and into 2024. “The delivery of this golf course is within a 125-hectare site in an incredibly green part of Brisbane and the protection of this environment was an integral focus of the design. “As part of our vision for a clean, green, and sustainable city this golf course will feature timber bunkers and has been constructed in a flood-resilient way. “Minnippi Golf & Range will be the first and only 18-hole public golf course south of the Brisbane River and along with the complimentary community spaces this suburban destination will deliver a diverse range of opportunities for residents of all ages and interests.” Minnippi Golf & Range will open to players on Saturday, September 2 with a family fun day on Sunday, September 3 to officially mark the opening. Players looking to book a tee time can do so from 9am, Monday 7 August. Clublinks CEO Anthony Lawrence said the exciting grand opening of Minnippi Golf & Range followed an extensive period of meticulous planning, construction, and mounting anticipation. “This marks a significant milestone, and we, in collaboration with Brisbane City Council, are delighted to present this exceptional golfing and community destination,” Mr Lawrence said. “At Minnippi Golf & Range, we are embracing a contemporary approach and whilst golf will remain at the heart of our offerings, the facility will cater to a diverse range of activities, including outdoor open cinema evenings, bubbles & buckets ladies' events, Christmas carols, school holiday clinics, special dining experiences, and engaging sporting & fitness activities.” Mr Lawrence said Clublink’s goal was to foster a vibrant community that embraced both golfers and non-golfers alike. "We aspire to create a warm and welcoming local community hub, redefining the golfing landscape in Brisbane," he said. "We can't wait to welcome community down to enjoy this incredible facility." Minnippi Golf & Range will include:
A unique design that means the course can be played as 18, nine, six and three holes.
Treated timber has been used in place of traditional sand bunkers to keep maintenance low and support with mediation following potential flooding events.
A driving range, golf shop and café, with a potential for function facilities in the future.
Visit minnippipublicgolfcourse.com.au for more information.
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.