Golf Course ID: 20304, 9 hole

Bondi Golf Club was founded in 1935 and since then it has been challenging players of all skill levels. It boasts some of the best views over Bondi Beach, the city and coastline which make your round a pleasure, no matter how you are hitting them! In 2004, Bondi Golf Club merged with North Bondi RSL which was affectionately known as "The Diggers". Now as Bondi Golf Diggers Club, the Sky - the Cliffs - the Sea and the ocean breezes collaborate to make this old style links course an exciting golfing experience, the way the game used to be played amongst the rough terrain's of coastal Scotland. Bondi Golf and Diggers Club welcomes you to come along, have a quick hit then join us in the Clubhouse for more views, fantastic service, delicious food and of course a great range of local beverages. Come and play, get out of isolation, and enjoy some fresh air with your friends.