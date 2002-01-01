Golf Course ID: 20602, 18 hole
Bombala Golf Club (NSW)
Public course
Golf course
Sand green
Bombala Golf Club is the last 18 hole sand green course in the ACT Monaro district. The course undulates giving scenic views of the surrounding rural landscape. Many holes are lined with stands of mature conifers with majestic eucalypts and ornamentals providing added spectacle. The course is divided by a intermittent waterway along which dams and ponds make an added challenge. The scenic well kept course is widely recognised as one of the most picturesque yet challenging in the region.
