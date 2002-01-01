Banner

Golf Course ID: 20602, 18 hole

Bombala Golf Club (NSW)

Public course
Golf course
Sand green

Bombala Golf Club is the last 18 hole sand green course in the ACT Monaro district. The course undulates giving scenic views of the surrounding rural landscape. Many holes are lined with stands of mature conifers with majestic eucalypts and ornamentals providing added spectacle. The course is divided by a intermittent waterway along which dams and ponds make an added challenge. The scenic well kept course is widely recognised as one of the most picturesque yet challenging in the region.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

Gunningrah Road
Bombala NSW 2632

02 6458 3306
