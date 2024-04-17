AusJuniorInterstate: Blues on top at Royal Fremantle

17 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

New South Wales remains in the sweet spot for back-to-back triumphs, but Queensland is a threat with one day remaining of the Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches in Perth.

The Blues are unbeaten at 5-0 after another pair of wins today, and will be guaranteed the overall mixed championship if they can defeat Western Australia in the final round at Royal Fremantle on Thursday.

But Queensland managed to edge out Victoria this afternoon to keep its hopes alive at 4-1; if the Queenslanders defeat South Australia in the final round and NSW loses to WA, the championship would be decided on individual points won in the round robin series.

They are the only two teams who have a chance of winning the overall title and they are 0.5 points apart on individual scoring.

Queensland’s 6-2 win over Victoria was a highlight of the third day, with Sarah Hammett winning a titanic No. 1 match against Australian Amateur runner-up Amelia Harris, 2&1.

“We both played pretty good and it was close,” said Hammett.

They finished at the 17th green where Harris’ birdie, needed to give the Victorian a chance, was matched by the Queenslander.

Australian Junior Amateur champion Shyla Singh also picked up a point with a 1-up victory in her match against Victoria’s Sophie Mann.

Hammett will play SA gun Raegen Denton in the No.1 match on Thursday, with Denton having a great week so far and unbeaten in her matches.

“We’ll see what NSW does tomorrow,” said Hammett. “And we’ve got to get a win against SA.”

New South Wales eclipsed Tasmania 3-1 despite the previously unbeaten Kayun Mudadana losing his first match against Jonty Lunson.

The Blues had earlier pushed past ACT 5-3 and they have been hugely impressive in their title defence, given that there were numerous changes to the winning team from last year in Tasmania.

Western Australia produced a clean sweep today, winning 8-0 against the Australian Capital Territory.

New South Wales also is on top of the girls championship, but Queensland still presents a major threat of taking that title.

In the boys, Western Australia has moved to top spot after a good day and will take the title if they can handle New South Wales on Thursday.

Thursday’s matches are NSW v WA, ACT v Tasmania and Queensland v SA, beginning 7am local time.

Victoria has the bye and cannot improve its overall position.