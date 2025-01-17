Blog: The adidas #AusAm final round

17 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Lee wins!!

With a tap in par, same as Halls, Rachel Lee is the 2025 women's adidas Australian Amateur champion!!!

Halls wins!!!

With a tap in par, Jye Halls is the 2025 adidas Australian Amateur men's champion!!!

It’s not over yet

Hammett drains a birdie on 17 to cut the deficit to three coming down the last!

Solid Halls

Halls makes a very comfortable par on 17 and looks to be in complete control with one final hole to play.

Lee stumbles again

With another bogey, Lee’s lead is cut to four with two to play. Hammett is hanging on.

Halls keeps foot on gas

After stuffing his approach to 3-feet on 16, Halls makes yet another birdie to extend his lead with two to go.

Lee goes long

Lee makes a bogey after missing the green long, while Hammett gets an up and down par. Lee’s lead cut to five.

Halls rolls it in on 15

Halls makes a lovely 20-foot birdie putt on 15 to stretch his lead to four with three to play.

Lee moves six ahead

Hammett fails to get up and down from the front trap on 14 and Lee makes a conventional par to go six ahead with four to play.

All par 14

All men par the 14th, but Takis was forced to play a masterful bump and run skirting the bunker to do so. Still, Halls remains ahead.

Copy and paste

The women play the 13th exactly the same, both Hammett and Lee on in two and both birdie. Lee still 5 ahead.

Downwind delight

Both launching their drives downwind and leaving just a flick wedge in for their seconds on the par-5 13th, Halls and Takis both make comfy birdies.

Hole 12 could be the difference

Both in the fairway trap off the tee, Lee holes a 30-foot putt for par, while Hammett struggles her way to a double. Lee is now ahead by 5.

Trading blows

Despite both finding the trap short of 12 green, both Halls and Takis make great up and downs for par. Halls remains 4 ahead.

Clutch from Lee

After going long on 11, Lee makes a great up and down. Meanwhile, Hammett fails to from the trap and makes bogey.

Halls bogeys

Despite receiving relief from a staked tree on the back of 11 green, Halls is unable to get up and down. So too O’Donovan who is slipping down the leaderboard. Takis pars.

Onwards for Halls

Narrowly missing his eagle putt on 10, Halls gets it to 13-under. He is 4-under on his day and making this final day his at Commonwealth. Takis pars, while O'Donovan makes a bogey six after two in the bunker.

Bunker trouble on nine

Finding the greenside bunker on the par-3 ninth, Lee skullede it over the back and eventually walks off with double. Hammett and Denton both made par. At 10-under after nine, her lead is now just two over Hammett.

Halls pulls further away

With both his playing partners missing the green and failing to get up & down for par, Halls makes a regulation par and now goes 5-ahead after nine holes.

Saves on eight

Hammett makes a great sand save on eight, while Lee is made to work for her par, rolling in a six footer to hold onto her 4-shot lead.

Drama on eight

After finding the fairway trap off the tee, Takis now faces a fried egg in the green side trap to a back pin.

Failing to get it out on the first attempt, the Queenslander now has 20-foot for bogey. He eventually taps in for double.

Meanwhile O’Donovan makes can’t get up and down from just long making bogey, while Halls makes a solid par.

Three pars on seven

All finding the putting surface on the par-3 seventh, all three men got down in two for par.

Lee rolls one in

Perfectly below the hole on the par-5 sixth, Lee rolls in a 20-footer for birdie to go even further ahead.

Trouble strikes on six

After all three men made par again on five, O’Donovan lost his tee shot on six left and walked off with a double bogey seven. Both Takis and Halls made par.

And again on five

All three women par the fifth, Hammett and Lee two-putting, Denton getting up and down from just long.

Women follow suit

Three pars for the women on the fourth keeps Lee ahead by 4-ahead.

Regulation pars on four

Up ahead on the fourth all three men make par to keep the leaderboard where it is. Halls three ahead.

Hammett looking shaky

All women hit the fairway, all three hit the green, however as Lee and Denton make easy pars, Hammett misses a short one and bogeys to drop to 4-back.

Three from three

Halls makes it three birdies in a row rolling in a 10-footer on the third. Meanwhile Takis rolls in an easy two-putt pat, while O’Donovan fails to get up and down from the left trap, tapping in for bogey. Halls now leads by three.

Lee gets it to three

Hammett fails to get up and down from the front green side trap, while Lee taps in for a regulation par to go 3-ahead. Hammett found the fairway trap off the tee.

Halls goes ahead

After another tap in birdie on the short par-5 second, Halls goes one ahead of O’Donovan who’s birdie try slid past the hole low. Takis had a two-putt birdie to get one back.

Lee stumbles early

After finding the trap 30m short of the putting surface, Lee makes a bogey on one. Meanwhile Hammett 3-putts from long range for bogey too. The gap stays at two.

Leaders are away

O’Donovan pars the first after finding the green side trap off the tee, but Halls birdies after a masterful chip from the front edge to draw level at 10-under. Meanwhile Takis bogeys after a wayward tee ball to drop to 7-under.

Michel making a push

Victorian Lukas Michel is the early mover on the final day. The 30-year-old is 3-under on his day early after an eagle on two, and 5-under for the week, just five back of leader O'Donovan who is about to tee off.

The final day is here

Welcome to the final day of the adidas Australian Amateur at Commonwealth Golf Club. Our leaders will tee off in just over an hour, with the final men off at 12:42pm, and the final women at 12:51pm.

In the women's, New South Wales representative Rachel Lee leads by two at 13-under over Queensland's Sarah Hammett. With Raegan Denton their closest challenger at 5-under, the final day is set to be a shootout at the top.

It is a much closer affair in the men's, with Sydneysider Declan O'Donovan leading by one at 10-under over fellow New South Welshman Jye Halls, with Queenslander Harry Takis a further shot back in third position.

Lee holds on

Rachel Lee has held onto the lead. At 13-under she takes a two shot lead into the final day over Sarah Hammett.

O'Donovan comes home strong

Declan O'Dpnovan played his last six holes in 4-under, and will take the lead into the final day of the men's at 10-under. Fellow New South Welshman Jye Halls is in second at 9-under, with Harry Takis third at 8-under.

Coull finishes in a flurry

With three birdies in his last five holes, Adam Coull (NSW) has skyrocketed up the men's leaderboard. He shot 5-under today and sits in T2 currently at 7-under.

Hammett can't make ground on Lee

Despite Rachel Lee dropping a shot, Sarah Hammett has dropped a couple too and still remains three back of Lee after 12 holes today. Raegan Denton is a further two back at 6-under.

Halls on his own

New South Welshman Jye Halls has snatched the outright men's lead at 8-under after 12 holes today. Harry Takis is one back, while overnight leader Blake Phillips has dropped right back, having a tough day at Commonwealth.

Can they catch Lee

Meanwhile in the women's, Rachel Lee has held tight to her three shot lead over Sarah Hammett after nine holes. She's now 12-under for the week and 2-under today.

Tightened up at the top

With the leading groups through nine holes, the men's leaderboard has come closer together. With three players tied at the top at 7-under, and three players one back at 6-under.

Englishman Jake Sowden is one of the men tied at the top and is 2-under on his day.

Lee now three

Rachel Lee now leads by three after a hot start at Commonwealth. She is at 11-under, with Sarah Hammett at 8-under. The final group are through three holes.

Halls and Takis move ahead

Playing in the final group, Harry Takis and Jye Halls are 1-under on their day and now share the lead at 9-under. They have overtaken Blake Phillips who has dropped a shot back to 8-under.

Gimme Gimme Moore

Kiwi Cooper Moore has gone eagle, birdie, birdie to begin his third round at Commonwealth. He's now 6-under for the week.

meanwhile, WA's Ollie Marsh has the round of the day going. The Wanneroo member is 6-under through 15, however at 4-under for the week will need another low one tomorrow.

Roberts continues

After a gutsy 2-under in the tough afternoon conditions at Commonwealth yesterday, Victorian gun Jazy Roberts has picked up where she left off and is 2-under through three today. She is 3-under for the week and slowly chipping away at catching the leaders.

Leaders are away

The leading groups are away, Blake Phillips blew his tee shot on the first slightly left, while Rachel Lee hit a perfect drive just short of the green.

Coull running hot!

Sydneysider Adam Coull has started hot on day three! Playing his first three holes in 3-under, Coull has jumped to 5-under for the week and T& on the leaderboard.

Our final groups are gearing up to tee off in the next 30 minutes.

Scoring group

Playing together, Josiah Edwards (WA) and Benjamin Stevens (VIC) are both 2-under early in their third rounds and are trading birdies in the wind at Commonwealth.

Early movers

Riley Millars from Avondale and Clancy Sheridan from Lake Karrinyup are the early movers on day three. Both two under on their days, they have a fair bit of ground to make up to catch Phillips and Lee atop their respective leaderboards but have made a positive start.

16 January 2025

Welcome to the third round of the adidas Australian Amateur. Rounds three and four will be played at the primary venue, Commonwealth Golf Club. A huge thank you to Cranbourne for providing a fantastic test for our golfers across the first two days.

Blake Phillips and Rachel Lee, two New South Wales stars are our overnight leaders.

They tee off at 12:42 and 12:51 respectively.

English charge

Daniel Hayes from Bramhall in England is the pick of the men this afternoon at Commonwealth. He is currently 4-under through 10, and 7-under for the week.

Rain settling in

As the afternoon groups make their way around Cranbourne, consistent rain is settling in making play tougher than usual.

Oberle starts hot at Commonwealth

After much of the action has been at Cranbourne today, overnight men's leader Chase Oberle has just got his second round underway at Commonwealth.

After a par on one, Oberle knocked his second shot on the par-5 second close and rolled in his eagle to tie Blake Phillips for the lead at 9-under.

Takis and O'Donovan finish strong

Harry Takis (69) and Declan O'Donovan (67) have finished strong at Cranbourne today. Takis is now second at 8-under, and O'Donovan is tied third with Chase Oberle at 7-under.

Movement at Cranbourne

Courtesy of matching 5-under rounds today at Cranbourne, Kayun Mudadana and Bevan Trapp have made significant moves on the men's leaderboard. They are currently 6-under and three shots back of leader Blake Phillips, who had a steady 2-under today to grab the outright lead.

Records for Lee

Sydneysider Rachel Lee has equaled the Cranbourne women's course record with a 7-under 65. This ties Fiona Xu's effort from the 2022 Australian Amateur.

Lee leads the women's at 10-under.

Lee pulling away

Rachel Lee is having a day out at Cranbourne!! She is 7-under through 15 holes and is atop the women's leaderboard at 10-undern over playing partners Sarah Hammett and Raegan Denton at 8-under.

New South Welshmen on the move

Star Sydneysiders Declan O'Donovan and Kayun Mudadana are making moves at Cranbourne today. O'Donovan is 3-under today and 6-under, while Mudadana is 4-under on his day and 5-under overall.

Meanwhile, fellow statesman Blake Phillips has grabbed the outright lead at 8-under.

Super group

All playing together, Rachel Lee (-9), Sarah Hammett (-7) and Raegan Denton (-6) are one, two and three on the women's leaderboard. The group are through 12 holes at Cranbourne.

Weather improves, tee times updated

The lightning has cleared and the outlook is more promising on day two of the adidas Australian Amateur.

Tee times for the afternoon have been pushed back one hour, 40 minutes for Commonwealth and two hours for Cranbourne Golf Club.

Updated tee times can be found

It is expected that with plenty of light until at least 8.30pm in Melbourne we should be able to complete the second round, despite the earlier delay.

Our leaders are Rachel Lee in the women's and Harry Takis in the men's.

Back on at Cranbourne

Players are back on the course at Cranbourne as of 11:40, women's stars Raegan Denton, Sarah Hammett and leader Rachel Lee have just teed off on the first (their tenth).

11am UPDATE: We are back!

Play has resumed at Commonwealth at 11am and is expected to resume at 11.40 at the other venue, Cranbourne, after the lightning delay.

The players had a quick warm-up before returning to their golf balls. There has been minimal rain and the course is not impacted, although the wind is up.

Afternoon tee times will be delayed by one hour, 40 minutes at Commonwealth, and will be updated for Cranbourne as soon as possible.

Meanwhile NSW player Rachel Lee has jumped to the lead in the women's championship at 8-under, picking up five shots in her opening nine holes at Cranbourne this morning.

In the men's championship, Queenslander Harry Takis (-8) has vaulted to the top of the leaderboard through five holes at Cranbourne.

Play set to resume

Play in the adidas Australian Amateur will resume at Commonwealth at 11am after a lightning delay of almost two hours.

Play cannot resume yet at Cranbourne because there is lightning in the area but the radar is looking clearer and a resumption is expected soon at that course as well.

Afternoon tee times will be updated as soon as possible.

Play interrupted

Lightning in the area has forced a delay at both venues for the amateur championship.

The siren sounded at 9.19am at Commonwealth and then 20 minutes later at Cranbourne, a few kilometres to the south-east. Light rain is falling at both courses.

There are some storms on the forecast for Wednesday although they were expected through later in the day.

Meanwhile NSW star Blake Phillips has seized the outright lead in the men's championship at 8-under with overnight co-leader Chase Oberle still to tee off.

Hammett charging

Queenslander Sarah Hammett is making a move on day two. Playing at Cranbourne, Hammett picked up two shots early and with first-round leader Raegan Denton dropping a shot, the margin is just one.

Royal Adelaide's Denton made a double bogey seven at the par-5 10th hole to start her second day as the leader, but picked up a birdie at the 13th hole.

In the men's one of the overnight leaders Blake Phillips from Concord Golf Club has begun his second round with three pars at Cranbourne.

Billy out

The adidas Australian Amateur has lost one of its star attractions with the unfortunate withdrawal of Queenslander Billy Dowling after round one.

Dowling is suffering from appendicitis. He shot an opening-round 74 at Commonwealth on Tuesday.