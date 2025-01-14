Blog: The adidas #AusAm round one in Melbourne

14 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Hot Harry

Queensland's Harry Takis shot 6-under at Commonwealth as he enjoys his homecoming after six months in college in the US.

He is a shot from the lead and loving the sandbelt greens. "If you hit a good putt, it's going in. They're perfect."

Teen terrific

Young Peninsula Kingswood player Feiyu Xing had a superb opening round today at Cranbourne and at 5-under 67, she is just two shots from the lead held by Raegan Denton. Xing is just 13 years old.

However SA's Denton, the reigning Queensland Amateur champion, will hold the lead heading into round two.

In the men's Harry Takis and Jye Halls are within a shot of the lead and still out on the course at Commonwealth.

Record Raegan!

Carding a 7-under 66, South Australian Raegan Denton has equaled the course record at Commonwealth!! Incredibly, Denton's scorecard included a double bogey in the par-3 15th coming in.

Phillips joins Oberle at the top

Storming home at Commonwealth, playing his last seven holes in 7-under, Blake Phillips from Concord has joined Chase Oberle at 7-under atop the men's leaderboard.

Green on the move

Back over at Cranbourne, Yarra Yarra's Jackson Green is 5-under at the turn, the highlight of the afternoon men's group at this venue.

One more for eight

Standing on 18 tee, Raegan Denton is 7-under and flying at Commonwealth.

Denton continues her run

South Australia's Raegan Denton has kept her foot on the pedal and now has the solo women's lead. She's 6-under on her day at Commonwealth through just 11-holes. How low will she go?

Denton separates

Star South Australian amateur Raegan Denton is on fire early in her round at Commonwealth. She is 4-under through eight holes, tied at the top with Michelle Bang who played in the morning at Cranbourne.

Hole in one!

Queensland's Elly Petersen has the first hole-in-one of the adidas Australian Amateur.

Playing the 15th hole at Commonwealth, she holed out with a 7-iron. It was her third career hole-in-one.

UK star goes low

Jake Sowden from Yorkshire loved Commonwealth in his second trip to Australia, opening with a 5-under 68, now the best men's score of the day at that course and second-only overall to Chase Oberle's 64 at Cranbourne.

The 21-year-old from near York made a flurry of late birdies today in superb conditions.

"Beautiful, compared to England at home, everything's frozen over," he said.

Commonwealth's Spitty on fire at Cranbourne

Commonwealth member (and three-time club champion) Olive Spitty has opened with a 3-under 69 today at Cranbourne. With three rounds on her home track ahead of her, she could be the one to beat.

Oberle on top

After a blistering opening nine holes, Chase Oberle eventually signs for a 7-under 64 at Cranbourne to get his campaign off to a dream start. He has the men's lead by two over internationals Jake Sowden and Brayden Lee.

Reid laps up Sandbelt experience

Josh Reid from Mackay has shot the best men's score of the day at Commonwealth, a 4-under 69. Reid is the son of Mackay Golf Club head professional Jeffrey Reid and last year shot a 59 on his home track. "The course is pure," he said.

Scoring lower at Cranbourne

Commonwealth is playing slightly the tougher of the two courses today. The lowest completed men's score so far is a 3-under 70 by The Lakes' club champion Ethan Harvey. And Harvey bogeyed the par-4 18th after driving into the left fairway trap ... and finding that it was in a footmark!

Bang! Eagle!

With a birdie on four and an eagle on five, Sydneysider Michelle Bang has shot up the women's leaderboard. At 4-under, she's just one back of Odwin through 15 holes at Cranbourne.

Odwin steals the lead back

Emily Odwin from Barbados has pinched the women's lead back. She's 5-under through 12 at Cranbourne, including an eagle at the par-5 first (her tenth).

Oberle continues dominance

After 4 amateur wins in 2024, Queenslander Chase Oberle has started hot at Cranbourne. He's 6-under through nine and two clear atop the men's leaderboard. Meanwhile Joshua Reid, who has shot a 59 in the past at Mackay, is second at 4-under through 10 at Commonwealth.

Familiar names at the top

Star amateurs Godiva Kim and Olive Spitty have joined Odwin atop the women's leaderboard at 3-under. Both are also at Cranbourne.

All the way from Barbados!

Emily Odwin from Royal Westmoreland in Barbados has jumped into the women's lead. She's 3-under through five at Cranbourne and leads by one.

Scoring begins at Cranbourne

After much of the early scoring was happening over at Commonwealth, Queensland star Chase Oberle has got his first round to 3-under through five a Cranbourne. Meanwhile West Australian Pantita Phobubpa leads the women's charge at 2-under through three.

Local hero starts hot

What a start for Commonwealth member Morten Hafkamp who makes eagle-birdie on holes 1 and 2 to go straight to the top of the leaderboard at 3-under par. The short par-4 first hole at Commonwealth is reachable for all the players if they want to take the risk.

7.30am

The first of 312 players competing in the 2025 adidas Australian Amateur championship in Melbourne are on the courses at Commonwealth and Cranbourne.

Commonwealth member Morten Hafkamp had the honour of hitting the first tee ball on hole No. 1 at his home course this morning under overcast skies.

A forecast top of 31 degrees is in place for today.

Golf Australia's Patrick Taylor and Martin Blake will continue updating from each course.

