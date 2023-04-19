Blockbuster finish to Junior Interstate

19 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

New South Wales is in the prime position, but Queensland and Western Australia have kept alive their chances as Golf Australia’s Interstate Teams Matches heads to a thrilling climax at Ulverstone in Tasmania on Thursday.

The Blues (5-0) kept their unbeaten streak alive today with a 6-2 defeat of South Australia, with Jake Riley and Ella Scaysbrook both winning their fifth matches for the week.

The equation for NSW is straight-forward on Thursday; if it defeats Western Australia in the last contest of the week, it will be the overall victor with six-from-six.

But if WA wins that blockbuster match, it will equal NSW’s 5-1 record and the teams would have to be separated by individual points scored.

Through three days, NSW has secured 32 points to WA’s 30.5 points, so the margin is incredibly tight.

A further possibility is that Queensland, which defeated Tasmania 8-0 and ACT 7-1 today, could jump out of the pack and beat both the heavyweights.

The Queenslanders would need to beat Victoria comfortably in their final match on Thursday, and then hope that WA topples NSW in the last match. If that occurs, Queensland, WA and NSW will all finish on 5-1 and individual points will be the determinant.

Queensland currently has 29.5 individual points for its five matches, one point behind WA and 2.5 points shy of NSW.

In today’s matches in good conditions at Ulverstone Victoria finally got on the winning table with victories over ACT and Tasmania, while South Australia completed its week with defeats at the hand of WA and NSW.

There are only three teams who can win the overall championship – NSW, WA and Queensland.

Queensland’s domination of Tasmania and ACT saw Sarah Hammett win a third and fourth individual win for her team, although in-form Harry Takis lost for the first time – to ACT’s Nathan White at the last hole.

Thursday’s matches (from 7.30am):

Victoria v Queensland ACT v Tasmania WA v NSW

Table

NSW 5 wins-0 ties-0 losses WA 4-0-1 Qld 4-0-1 SA 2-1-3 Vic 2-0-3 ACT 0-1-4 Tas 0-0-5