Blind golfers descend on the Gold Coast

The top blind golfers from around Australia are about to head to Emerald Lakes Golf Club on the Gold Coast for the 2024 ISPS HANDA Blind Golf Australian Open on August 1-2.

Played over 36 holes of stroke play, the event has attracted the highest number of players it has seen in some years.

"We have 30 players, and obviously their caddies," said Darren Solly, Vice President of Blind Golf Australia.

"It's been a while since we've had 30, years and years ago potentially, but it's been a long time since that's happened."

This is the first time the ISPS HANDA Blind Golf Australian Open has visited Queensland, and also for the first time, the event will be held in conjunction with an All Abilities championship.

"We've got 50 for the All Abilities event, and we actually had to cap that because we had so much interest," said Solly.

Golf's accessibility and welcoming nature is personified strongly through this event, and organisers are proud of the diversity of next week's competitors.

"It's just such a great game, our youngest member is 16, our oldest is 90," Solly said.

"The beauty of golf is you can play it all your life, and believe it or not it's the easiest sport for blind people to play because the ball's stationary when you hit it!"

