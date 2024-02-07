Blind Golf Tas begins new chapter

07 Feb 2024 | All Abilities |

Blind Golf Tasmania has successfully hosted its first-ever blind golf tournament near Hobart this week, with 20 players travelling from interstate to compete.

The inaugural tournament follows the recent formation of the state body which sits within the national framework for vision-impaired players.

"We've built the platform," said Pat Dwyer, first president of the Tasmanian organisation. "Now it's up to us to put people on it."

Dwyer, a civil engineer and keen golfer who is vision-impaired himself, drove the formation of the Tasmanian body when he realised that the state had no outlet for blind players.

This week's tournament is the first formal activity but Dwyer hopes to have once-a-month nine-hole competitions for the vision-impaired up and running later this year.

The state body will continue to run 'come-and-try' days at Kingston Beach Golf Club, which has been supportive of the initiative.

"It (the tournament) was received very well," Dwyer said. "The vibe in the room last night was all positivity."