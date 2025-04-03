Blind golf at Rosebud marks special anniversary

03 Apr 2025 | All Abilities | Clubs and Facilities |

Blind golfers from around the country recently converged on Rosebud Country Club for the club’s annual Blind Golf Australia (BGA) events, marking the 35th year the Mornington Peninsula venue have welcomed the vision impaired players.

The relationship between BGA and Rosebud is special, and one that BGA President Darren Solly says is unique across Australia.

"We don't have a relationship like it anywhere else in the country, that's for sure," said Solly.

"Especially post covid, the challenges in getting golf courses now are real because golf has exploded as a sport.

"More people are becoming members, and it takes a lot because the members have to give up their course for basically a full week for us.

"Rosebud have given us a lot of support and we couldn't be more appreciative."

The two events held last week were the Blind Golf Victoria Masters, and the Blind Golf Victoria Rosebud Country Club Championship, which were both hotly contested with one of the best fields a Victorian event has ever seen.

"We had a good number of participants in both events, and it was the first time in any golf event in Victoria where we've had participations from every contributing state," said Solly.

"That's set in the history of the event in Victoria, having representation from every state of Australia, was a huge milestone."

The Victorian Masters winner from earlier in the week was Blind Golf New South Wales President John Hayward, who got himself off to a healthy lead on day one with 47 stableford points and never looked back.

Meanwhile the Championship in the later part of the week was won by West Australian David Lee. Lee has been involved with BGA for around three years, and is part of the Australian team heading to Canada for the World Championships in August.

It was another hugely successful week at Rosebud for BGA, and Solly got to personally experience how the club is prepared to go above and beyond to make sure the golfers have an unforgettable time.

"My caddie couldn't be with me due to work commitments, so Rosebud organised me a volunteer," said Solly.

"She was a retired lady who plays at the golf club four days a week and she was brilliant, just the nicest lady you'll ever meet who gave up her time willingly.

"Rosebud have made such a strong commitment. There's no two ways about it."