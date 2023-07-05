Blackwood banding girls together

05 Jul 2023 | Women and girls |

By Serrin Bertino

Thanks to the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program, Blackwood Golf Club in the Adelaide hills has become a girls’ golf hub. With the desire to meet other girls to play golf with, they are travelling far-and-wide to get involved in the club’s program. “We have had scholarship recipients from as far as Ashton Hills Golf Club at Mt Barker and Murray Bridge which is nearly an hour away,” said Wendy Turner, chair of the junior committee at the club. “All these girls simply want to meet other girls their age to enjoy the sport with.’’ The girls are progressing well with all six now obtaining a handicap. “Our aim is to now encourage our girls to get out and play more,” said Turner. “We run their group training session late Sunday morning so that the girls can then join our members for their last nine holes of the Sunday competition. “Our members have been extremely supportive of the concept. “So much so, that one member has sponsored membership for each of the girls this year. “Plus she is also donating vouchers and rewards throughout the year as a way to keep them enthused and engaged.” The club plans to run the scholarship program again in 2024 and encourages girls to apply. Contact Wendy Turner wkturner@hotmail.com for more information. Applications for 2024 AGF Scholarship club funding open 18 August 2023 and close 28 October 2023. Keep an eye on the AGF website Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit for further information. Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors. The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.