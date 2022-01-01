Golf Course ID: 41423, 18 hole

The Birdsville Dunes Golf Club was founded in 2022 after a 26 year undertaking t build this unique course.

The course was designed in 1996 by Glenn Thomas, landscape architect (retired). The Birdsville Dunes Golf course is situated in a remote arid area of Australia, on the edge of the Simpson Desert which utilizes the natural land systems, local flora, and limited water supply. The golf course covers approximately 75 hectares and is a Par 72 course. The course itself lies between two parallel sand dunes, rising 8 to 10 metres in height, approximately 600 metres apart. The course is arranged in two 9-hole loops both returning to the proposed club house site. The course comprises of sand fairways and with oiled sand greens.