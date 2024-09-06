Billy Slater to headline Golf Summit as Keynote Speaker

06 Sep 2024 | Industry News |

Legendary NRL superstar and current Queensland State of Origin coach Billy Slater will be the keynote speaker for the Australian Golf Summit.

Slater, often called the greatest fullback in the history of rugby league, has moved on from his stellar playing career to enhance his reputation as a leader through coaching Queensland to two Origin victories against fierce rivals New South Wales.

He played 323 NRL games for Melbourne Storm, winning four grand finals, five Dally M awards and two Clive Churchill Medals, as well as his remarkable career for Queensland and Australia’s Kangaroos.

Blessed with a fierce competitive drive and a relentless work ethic to go with his natural athleticism and talent, Slater is one of the most respected figures in all of Australian sport.

He will speak about effective coaching, managing setbacks and leading successful teams at the Golf Summit on October 16-17 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“I am looking forward to joining the Golf Summit this year to share some of the learnings from my career journey,” said Slater.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman is delighted to have Slater at the head of the list of speakers for Melbourne in October.

“Billy Slater is revered in Australian sport with good reason,” said Kirkman.

“Beyond his magnificent playing career, he’s shown himself to have really special qualities in terms of leadership that we believe will be inspiring to everyone who comes to the Summit.”

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “It’s fabulous to have access to a person like Billy Slater for the Golf Summit. The first-hand ideas on leadership that Billy owns, we believe, are very relatable to everyone and very much transferrable to all walks of life.”

The Golf Summit is run by Australian Golf’s peak bodies - the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia - to bring the industry together to engage and influence key decision makers to lead, grow and innovate Australian golf.

Attendees will have the chance to network, share ideas, strategies and best practices to take back to their business to help drive growth and success.

A highlight of the Summit will be the diverse range of panel sessions addressing critical business outcomes within the industry.

There will be a panel tackling championing change for women and girls in golf, along with the impact of technology on golf coaching.

The two-day conference will also feature sessions on promoting diversity and inclusion, talent retention and management, biodiversity and sustainability in golf, and leveraging social media for commercial success.

Confirmed speakers for the 2024 Golf Summit NRL legend & Queensland Maroons Coach, Billy Slater

Former PGA Tour caddie, Steve Williams

World-renowned PGA Professional, Will Robins

Paralympian, Elle Steele

Richmond Football Club triple-premiership player, Bachar Houli

PING VP Engineering, Dr Paul Wood

CEO PGA of Australia, Gavin Kirkman

CEO Golf Australia, James Sutherland

CEO WPGA Tour of Australasia, Karen Lunn

Deputy General Manager - 13th Beach Golf Links, Sally McKenna

2023 PGA National Coach of the Year – Game Development, Asha Flynn

General Manager - Pacific Golf Club, Amber Williams

PGA Professional - Golf coach and golf educator, Hugh Marr

Biodiversity and Sustainability expert, Monina Gilbey

Biodiversity and Sustainability expert, Kate Torgersen Lecturer - The University of Melbourne, Emma Power

The Asia-Pacific region’s premier event welcoming the entire golf industry, tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit are on sale now.