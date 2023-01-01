Barnbougle Dunes Golf Club

Big Swing Golf Mile End (SA)

Virtual golf

Love golf and can’t get enough of it? Love golf and want to be better at it? Why not sharpen your skills and have a quick fix in a fraction of the time it usually takes to play! Featuring championship courses (including 15 PGA, European & Web.com Tour courses), state-of-the-art ball tracking and a licensed bar, Big Swing Golf is the ultimate indoor golf experience, conveniently located and ready to play - even in the rain or scorching heat. Big Swing Golf offers a realistic, fast and fun indoor golf experience - play on your own or with a group of friends. It takes about 30 mins for 1 person to play 9 holes or play 18 holes at St. Andrews or Pebble Beach in about 1 hour! Choose from 86 world-renowned courses and get accurate visual feedback on every shot. PGA qualified coaching and private events available. Bookings essential.

Contact Details

89/93 Henley Beach Rd
Mile End SA 5031

(08) 8352 2023
