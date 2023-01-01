Big Swing Golf Mile End (SA)

Love golf and can’t get enough of it? Love golf and want to be better at it? Why not sharpen your skills and have a quick fix in a fraction of the time it usually takes to play! Featuring championship courses (including 15 PGA, European & Web.com Tour courses), state-of-the-art ball tracking and a licensed bar, Big Swing Golf is the ultimate indoor golf experience, conveniently located and ready to play - even in the rain or scorching heat. Big Swing Golf offers a realistic, fast and fun indoor golf experience - play on your own or with a group of friends. It takes about 30 mins for 1 person to play 9 holes or play 18 holes at St. Andrews or Pebble Beach in about 1 hour! Choose from 86 world-renowned courses and get accurate visual feedback on every shot. PGA qualified coaching and private events available. Bookings essential.