Big Swing gets behind #WomensGolfDay

22 May 2023 | Women and girls |

By Serrin Bertino

To celebrate 2023 Women's Golf Day, Big Swing Golf are running more than 30 Get Into Golf Women’s clinics across 11 different centres nationally.

An event celebrating girls and women playing golf and learning the skills that last a lifetime, Women’s Golf Day (WGD) is part of a global campaign spanning 80 countries worldwide.

A fitting way to celebrate for most Australians who will be in winter, Big Swing are encouraging women to come and join in the fun through an introductory beginner clinic completed in an indoor golf simulator.

The clinic will include PGA Professional tuition, plus a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy a drink with a small group of women in a warm and dry environment.

Jesse Rose, Marketing Manager at Big Swing Golf is happy the organisation is helping make golf more accessible.

"Initiatives such as this is allowing us to bring-to-light golf to more people than ever before,” she said.

“We are committed to be a key pillar in increasing the love and support of golf in Australia." Tiffany Cherry, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia is thrilled that women will be able to enjoy the sport in an alternative setting.

“Enjoying golf indoors is just another way that we can enjoy our wonderful game,” said Cherry.

“We hope that this campaign may appeal to those 1.3 million women and girls currently enjoying alternative ways to play, plus the 2.7 million who have indicated they want to play, but haven’t yet started their journey yet.”

Whilst many Australians will be shivering their way through winter at the time of Women’s Golf Day, for communities living in northern parts of the country, the week is prime time for women to learn.

Jayden Zeinstra, Products Manager at Golf Australia, encourages clubs to get involved.

“This is the perfect opportunity for clubs to capitalise on an international campaign and attract new women to their club.

“Our Get into Golf platform is the perfect way for clubs to set up clinics for beginner women.”

Women's Golf Day is an international celebration of women in golf scheduled for a full week from May 30 to June 6. Clubs – set up your Get Into Golf program Women – register for a come and try clinic at Big Swing here: