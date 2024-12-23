23 Dec 2024 | All Abilities |
Best of 2024: Alderson captures hearts of golf world
by Tony Webeck
He was already a bona fide celebrity at Willunga Golf Club in Adelaide but the golf world couldn’t get enough of Steve Alderson following his emotional victory at a G4D Tour event in Spain.
Affectionately known as ‘Spud’ for his love of chips, Alderson became the first person with autism to win a G4D Tour event, taking out the G4D Tour @ Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters by an incredible nine strokes.
Yet it was not so much his performance on the golf course that caused people to fall in love with his story, but his emotional post-round speech where he spoke about his struggles with bullying and was interviewed live on The Today Show just hours after finishing his round.
Winner of the Webex All Abilities Players Series event at Willunga in 2023, Alderson returned home to a hero’s welcome and interest from global media organisations.
As he prepared to defend his Willunga win in October, Alderson spoke with golf magazines, radio stations and CNN International, completing an extraordinary two-week period with a second Webex All Abilities Players Series victory at Willunga.
But it didn’t end there.
‘Spud’ won the net event at the G4D Tour Series Finale in Dubai and then made his debut at the Australian All Abilities Championship at Kingston Heath Golf Club in conjunction with the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.
