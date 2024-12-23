Best of 2024: Alderson captures hearts of golf world

23 Dec 2024 | All Abilities |

He was already a bona fide celebrity at Willunga Golf Club in Adelaide but the golf world couldn’t get enough of Steve Alderson following his emotional victory at a G4D Tour event in Spain.

Affectionately known as ‘Spud’ for his love of chips, Alderson became the first person with autism to win a G4D Tour event, taking out the G4D Tour @ Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters by an incredible nine strokes.

Yet it was not so much his performance on the golf course that caused people to fall in love with his story, but his emotional post-round speech where he spoke about his struggles with bullying and was interviewed live on The Today Show just hours after finishing his round.

"Growing up as a kid and being bullied all the time at school and even bullied at other golf clubs, it just means the world to win here."



An emotional Steven Alderson looks back at a life-changing week in Andalucia. This is what it's all about. 🧡#G4DTour | #EDAM2024 pic.twitter.com/KWcqJ6tYq7 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 15, 2024

Winner of the Webex All Abilities Players Series event at Willunga in 2023, Alderson returned home to a hero’s welcome and interest from global media organisations.

As he prepared to defend his Willunga win in October, Alderson spoke with golf magazines, radio stations and CNN International, completing an extraordinary two-week period with a second Webex All Abilities Players Series victory at Willunga.

“I said to my caddie, if we start off hot, you never know.”



Jack Buchanan is now a two-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, via @TonyWebeck.#WebexPlayersSeries | @southaustralia | @Webex https://t.co/ajKJb9nrFj — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 27, 2024

But it didn’t end there.

Kipp Popert (68-67) wins scratch event in the inaugural G4D Tour Series Finale in Dubai by by five shots while three-handicapper Steven Alderson (80-77) landed victory by same margin in the net event@ScotsmanSport @DPWorldTour @JumeirahGolfEst pic.twitter.com/DoUEF1Idua — Martin Dempster (@DempsterMartin) November 13, 2024

‘Spud’ won the net event at the G4D Tour Series Finale in Dubai and then made his debut at the Australian All Abilities Championship at Kingston Heath Golf Club in conjunction with the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.