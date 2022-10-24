Besley leads World Deaf Championship team

24 Oct 2022 | All Abilities |

Victorian Jack Besley was the star of the Australian team, finishing fourth in the men’s individual event, as the World Deaf Golf Championships concluded over the weekend in Hawaii.

Besley, a previous world champion, shot rounds of 77-78-80-73 to finish at 20 over par, just outside the top three in the men’s. Another Australian Andrew Honeysett was 11th overall, and Australia finished tied-fourth in the teams event.

In the women’s Linda Marchesi shot 92-87-81-86 to finish tied-12th as Australia finished fourth the teams section.

The Australian team consisted of: Lanz Ang, Jack Besley, Luke Ellis, Andrew Honeysett, Laura Burns, Linda Marchesi, Mark Aird, Craig Douglas, Robert Fogarty, Mariellen Coles and Jenifer Maric. The coach and manager was Mark Stephens.

The tournament was held at the Wailua golf course in Hawaii. The next World Deaf Golf Championships are to be held at Royal Pines in Queensland in 2024.