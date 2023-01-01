Banner

Berwick Montuna Golf Club (VIC)

Berwick Montuna Golf Club, established in 1947, proudly boasts a serene and picturesque location set on either side of the Cardinia Creek. The well manicured and challenging 18 hole Golf Course hosts a clubhouse with superb views of the surrounding hills and beyond and a fully functional Driving Range. Berwick Montuna Golf Club houses a beautiful 5006 metre Par 69 Private golf course which hosts the Steve Allan Junior Tournament annually.   Located 5 minutes from Berwick, the Berwick Montuna Golf Club boasts the 4th hardest hole in Victoria (10th - Par 4 - 354m). Guests are welcome 7 days per week.

Contact Details

335 Beaconsfield Emerald Road
Guys Hill VIC 3807

(03) 9707 1887
info@berwickmontuna.com.au
