Bennett in the mix at halfway mark in Thailand

04 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

Kelsey Bennett was left frustrated by her even par second round of 72, but she remains firmly in contention at four shots off the lead at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific at Siam Country Club in Thailand.

Last year's runner-up Bennett made three birdies for the day, but they were offset by three bogeys after starting her tournament in brilliant fashion with a five-under par opening round on Thursday.

The golf played by her group was of the highest quality as defending champion Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan took the lead at nine-under par, while the third member of their group, Jiyoo Lim of the Republic of Korea, is a shot back in second place.

Unlike her playing partners however, Bennett was unable to capitalise on her scoring opportunity with the putter in hand.

"I t was a bit of struggle today, couldn't roll the rock unfortunately," she said. "But there's another two rounds to go. So hopefully I can get them dropping.

"I had a few opportunities, and they just weren't going in. There's not much you can do, just stick to your process."

Bennett will be joined in the weekend action by her five fellow Australians after every member of the team made the cut.

Queensland duo Justice Bosio and Sarah Hammett are the next best placed of the Australians in a share of 17th place at one-under par.

Golf Australia Women's Order of Merit winner Bosio dropped a shot on Friday in a round that included two birdies, while Golf Australia Girls' Order of Merit champion Hammett made five birdies in her even par effort.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard slipped back to one-over par for the tournament with her round of 73.

Kirsten Rudgeley made five birdies in her round of 72 to remain at three-over par and Caitlin Peirce carded a 74 for a second straight day.

A name familiar to junior and amateur golf ranks in Australia, Melburnian Jeneath Wong who is representing Malaysia, created the highlight of the day with a hole-in-one at the seventh and she is two-under par for the event.