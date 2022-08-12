Bennett bows out in US Women's Amateur Round of 16 epic

12 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

Kelsey Bennett's US Women's Amateur run is over after she went down on the 21st hole in an epic Round of 16 clash with American Brianna Navarrosa at Chambers Bay in Washington on Thursday.

The Sydneysider never held the lead but she also did not trail by more than one-hole at any stage of the contest.

On four occasions she levelled things up with birdies with none more crucial than her birdie at the par-5 18th hole where she drained a clutch mid-range putt - - to extend the match.

The momentum appeared to be with the St. Michael's member from that point, but Navarrosa had all the answers with the pair trading pars at the 19th and 20th holes before the American sealed a quarter-final berth with a par at the 21st hole - a 149-yard par-3.

That bogey was Bennett's fourth of the day and those dropped shots proved to be the difference in the end as her opponent went bogey free for the match.

Earlier in the day, she was dominant in her 5&4 Round of 32 win against Japan's Nika Ito.

Bennett only lost one hole on the road to victory and she made three birdies along the way.

Fellow Australian Maddison Hinston-Tolchard was bundled out at the stage of the tournament 4&3 by American Annabelle Pancake.

The West Australian, who plays collegiate golf at Oklahoma State University, won only two holes in the match and she had to play some exquisite golf to do so.

A birdie at the par-4 second hole and a hole-out eagle at the 403-yard par-4 14th showed her impressive ball-striking, but her four bogeys proved costly.

Bennett and Hinson-Tolchard will now turn their attention the World Amateur Teams Championship in Paris from 24-27 August where they and Kirsten Rudgeley will form a strong Australian team under the captaincy of seven-time major champion Karrie Webb.