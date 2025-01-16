Belgravia Leisure make groundbreaking pledge

16 Jan 2025 | R&A Charter | Women and girls | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Belgravia Leisure, the leisure management company behind nine golf courses across Australia, has become just the second golf management company in the country to sign the R&A Women in Golf Charter.

With courses in Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria, this single signing has the potential to make a widespread impact on the Australian golf landscape by improving participation and leadership opportunities for women and girls, as well as maximising their potential at all levels of the sport.

GreenSpace Management was the initial Charter signatory in the golf management category, signing last year.

The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter aims to enable more women and girls to maximise their potential at all levels of the sport, which is something that resonated with Belgravia Leisure.

Golf Programs Manager at Belgravia Leisure Jack McDonald said becoming a signatory to the charter aligned seamlessly with the company's objectives.

"Belgravia Leisure has delivered positive change in the women's golf for many years at our courses," he said.

"Becoming a Women in Golf Charter signatory formalises our commitment to continue the creation of bespoke golfing opportunities for women and girls, with the intention of maximising access to physical activity, social connection and employment.”

McDonald continued, “As a part of our commitment to ensuring golf is a game for all, we have pledged to fostering and developing female leadership opportunities at our golf courses, supporting the Women and Girls month, investing in the community facilities we manage to create spaces that are appealing to women and of course, continuing our commitment to innovative programming to grow female participation.”

Golf Australia's Relationship Officer – North/East Melbourne Metro, Juliet Austin explained that a collaborative process revealed that the objectives of the R&A Charter aligned seamlessly with Belgravia Leisure.

"Belgravia Leisure came to us with a company pledge aligned with their strategic plan, and we turned that into an action plan that covers the three best practice areas for their company as a whole," said Austin.

"With this action plan, we can now go and work with Belgravia Leisure's nine individual golf venues to become signatories themselves and target the key priorities that will make a significant impact across all venues.”

To find out more about the R&A Charter,

To find out more about Belgravia Leisure,