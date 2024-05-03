Barwon Valley helping more women play more golf

03 May 2024 | Women and girls |

Playing any sport for the first time can be a daunting experience, and while golf is trending in the right direction in becoming more accessible, those first steps onto the tee can be challenging for anyone.

Barwon Valley Golf Club in Geelong held a recent women in golf seminar which aimed at addressing some of these barriers of entry to golf, and the particular challenges women face in the sport.

Held in conjunction with Geelong Golf Academy, around 50 women attended the seminar which delved into golf course anxiety and ways to deal with it, as well as showcasing how to be a strong male ally, and the importance of female leaders within golf.

Barwon Valley General Manager Nathan Sharrock is pleased with the early feedback from the participants, and says this seminar is the first in what the club is hoping to be a reoccurring concept.

"We've been getting really good numbers through the doors through clinics, which is great, but then it's really hard to decide what's the best way to get these women actually into golf and playing," he said.

"We spoke to a few clubs across Victoria and one of the things they really talk about is it has to be social.

"So we tried find a way to start a social night, start that interaction between people that have done things in golf, and tried to find that little bridge between these women and getting them on the golf course."

Speaking on the night were three women who each had a unique story to tell about their relationship with golf. From Jasmine Davis who has worked in the golf industry for a number of years, to newcomer to golf Jessie Nestor and Grace Hallinan, who has been on the edge of the elite professional game, attendees were able to hear a wide variety of perspectives.

In the week since, Barwon Valley have had four new women sign on as members, and Sharrock is excited for what's to come for women's golf at the club.

"Geelong Golf Academy had 55 women in clinics at Barwon Valley last term, so we've got a large influx of women learning golf," he said.

"We have a driving range here as well, so we've seen a large switch to more women, especially younger women on the range.

"Just using the range, going out for nine holes. You know they're not ready to be a member yet in their opinion, but we're trying to change their mind a little bit."