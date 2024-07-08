'Barky' local wins latest Orange Jacket at OQM

08 Jul 2024 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation |

Kangaroos often outnumbered golfers on the fairways at the fourth leg of the six-part Outback Queensland Masters, with a local Barcaldine golfer winning the converted orange jacket.

In a fun golfing adventure for all involved at the Barcaldine Golf Club, local resident Steve Egerton was the men’s winner with a total of 42 points, and Suzanne Hagon from the Grafton District Golf Club was the women’s winner, also scoring 42 points.

Barcaldine, affectionately referred to by locals as Barky, lies in the heart of Outback Queensland along the Matilda Highway. It is known at the outback’s "garden city" due its connection to the Great Artesian Basin, and attracts many visitors, including the hundreds of golfing enthusiasts who have joined the 1600km outback golf journey.

Having completed their first four locations in Birdsville, Boulia, Winton and Barcaldine, the Outback Queensland Masters field is heading onto Charleville on July 13-14 before the event culminates in Quilpie with a Million-Dollar Hole-In-One challenge on July 21.

The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with thanks to strategic partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners PGA of Australia, Rex Airlines and BCL Production Services.

Support from local golf clubs and their members who so eagerly embrace the Masters has also been integral to its success.

Thank-you to Barcaldine Regional Council, Boulia Shire Council, Diamantina Shire Council Winton Shire Council, Murweh Shire Council and Quilpie Shire Council, as well as Mateship Partners Bushnell Golf, Drummond Golf, Callaway, IJS Productions and Your Mates Brewing Co.

Limited player and spectator passes remain at .

