Golf Course ID: 31502, 18 hole

Located only 2 kilometres from the Murray River and the town centre the Barham Golf Club is nestled amid natural bush surrounds that make it an ideal destination for a sporting holiday, and at the end of the day you can take full advantage of the Complex's outstanding facilities. Barham Golf Club is part of the : the Barham Services Club, cluBarham Golf & Sports, cluBarham Motel & Barham Golf Resort.

The 18-hole course is one of the major golfing destinations in the Murray region. Coupled with the idyllic location, natural bush surrounds the course; a sequence of magnificent fairways, grass greens and challenging bunkers make up the visionary course.

Barham is a small town on the banks of the Murray River 852km south west of Sydney and 307km north of Melbourne. The town is best known for its citrus groves, fishing, and/or relaxing at the man-made lakes on the river’s edge.

The course is located across the border on the NSW side of the Murray River, inbetween Echuca and Swan Hill.

After a round enjoy the outstanding facilities which include the bar, restaurant, and gym. The cluBarham Golf & Sports Cafe is also located at the golf club and offers snacks and lunches for its sporting fraternity.

‘Play and Stay’ packages are available with nearby and on course accommodation. The latest is the new two bedroom, two bathroom, luxury self-contained units. Located on course, the units provide a stunning view of the golf course and bush surrounds.