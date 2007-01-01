Golf Course ID: 41401, 18 hole

Bargara Golf Club on is one of the finest public courses to be found north of Brisbane. It is situated just meters from the beach and has many exciting holes, from testing par 3s to long par 5s.

Bargara Golf Club provides one of the best settings for a round of golf in Australia. This beautifully conditioned 18-hole course with its well-kept fairways and superb greens provide a challenge for golfers of all levels that can be enjoyed either walk or cart.

The course opened in 1924 and is a sand-based course that has established itself as one of the best courses in regional Queensland. Barbara is a par 72 links-style layout and it has all the challenges a golf course can offer with strategic bunkering, undulating fairways, and water hazards.

Bargara Golf Club has terrific practice and coaching facilities including a driving range, putting green, chipping green and practice bunker which are available to club members and the general public alike.

The new clubhouse at Bargara Golf Club overlooks the Pacific Ocean and features a pro shop as well as a restaurant and bar for players to relax in after around. The club can also cater for events in their excellent function area.