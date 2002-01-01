Banner

Golf Course ID: 20302, 18 hole

Bardwell Valley Golf Club (NSW)

Public course
Golf course

Bardwell Valley Golf Club, home to one of Sydney's most friendly golf clubs and a challenging par 62 course. Located 12km south of the Sydney CBD and within 6km of the domestic airport.

Affectionately known as “The Valley”, the course was carved out of original bushland on the slopes running around and to Bardwell Creek. The course opened in 1964 with just 9 holes, expanding some years later to a 12 hole course, and finally reaching 18 holes in 1978.

The lush vegetation and tree-lined fairways through our small, but picturesque valley make for an enjoyable and challenging game.

While the sweeping balconies of the club house offer picturesque views of the course and the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing drink and meal.

Everyone is welcome and we invite you to enjoy our Club facilities. We hope to see you soon.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

2a Hillcrest Avenue
Bardwell Valley NSW 2207

02 9567 7600
02 9597 1079
Send email
https://bardwellvalleygolf.com.au/
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use