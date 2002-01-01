Golf Course ID: 20302, 18 hole

Bardwell Valley Golf Club, home to one of Sydney's most friendly golf clubs and a challenging par 62 course. Located 12km south of the Sydney CBD and within 6km of the domestic airport.

Affectionately known as “The Valley”, the course was carved out of original bushland on the slopes running around and to Bardwell Creek. The course opened in 1964 with just 9 holes, expanding some years later to a 12 hole course, and finally reaching 18 holes in 1978.

The lush vegetation and tree-lined fairways through our small, but picturesque valley make for an enjoyable and challenging game.

While the sweeping balconies of the club house offer picturesque views of the course and the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing drink and meal.

Everyone is welcome and we invite you to enjoy our Club facilities. We hope to see you soon.