Golf Course ID: 22402, 9 hole
Baradine Golf Club (NSW)
Public course
Golf course
Sand green
Baradine Golf Club features basic golf facilities with 9 brown soil scrapes with mostly straight holes with no bunkers. The tee mounds like the fairways are a mixture of natural grass and kikuyu grass. Course access is from Hotchkiss Road about 2km south-west of the village on the way to Gulargambone (turning into Walker Street).
Baradine Golf Club is a nine-hole sand greens golf course located in Central NSW. The course is located about 45 kilometres north west of Coonabarabran.
Contact Details
28 Hotchkiss Road
Baradine NSW 2396