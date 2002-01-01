Golf Course ID: 22402, 9 hole

Baradine Golf Club features basic golf facilities with 9 brown soil scrapes with mostly straight holes with no bunkers. The tee mounds like the fairways are a mixture of natural grass and kikuyu grass. Course access is from Hotchkiss Road about 2km south-west of the village on the way to Gulargambone (turning into Walker Street).

Baradine Golf Club is a nine-hole sand greens golf course located in Central NSW. The course is located about 45 kilometres north west of Coonabarabran.