Bann, Morcom join Victorian Hall of Fame

06 Nov 2024 | Industry News |

Legendary coach Steve Bann and course architect Vern Morcom were inducted into the Victorian Golf Hall of Fame at the Victorian Golf Industry Awards. Bann, a former touring PGA Professional who made his name coaching Stuart Appleby and Robert Allenby during his time as head coach of the Victorian Institute of Sport, remains a significant figure in the game. He is a director of BannLynchMcDade working out of Yarra Bend in Melbourne and also is a teaching professional at Kingston Heath Golf Club. Morcom, who died in 1976, is one of Australia’s greatest architects and was also the head greenkeeper at Kingston Heath for many years. His work on Dr Alister Mackenzie’s bunkering plan for Kingston Heath from 1928 was his legacy project, but he also designed Spring Valley and dozens of golf courses around the country. The awards were presented at Southern Golf Club, with Jazy Roberts and Phoenix Campbell taking out awards for the top amateurs of the year. Lonsdale Links won the ‘Golf Club of the Year’ award for growing membership by 8.6 percent in the past year and with women’s membership growing 13 percent. Full list of award winners:

Golf Australia Awards: Victorian Volunteer of the Year: David Smith (Ocean Grove & South Western Golf Association. Victorian Inclusion Initiative of the Year: Yarrambat Golf Course/Belgravia Leisure Victorian Golf Club of the Year: Lonsdale Links Female Amateur of the Year: Jazy Roberts (Belvoir Park GC) Male Amateur of the Year: Phoenix Campbell (Yarra Yarra GC) PGA Awards PGA Victorian Club Professional of the Year: Michael Moore (Rossdale GC) PGA Victorian Coach of the Year – High Performance: Brandon Rave (Metropolitan GC) PGA Victorian Coach of the Year – Game Development: Scott McDermott (PGA Academy) PGA Victorian Management Professional of the Year: Jeff Graham (Bairnsdale GC) Golf Management Victoria – GMV (GMA): GMV Excellence in Management Award: Peter Busch (Green Acres GC) Victorian Golf Course Superintendents Association – VGCSA awards: VGCSA Superintendents Recognition Award: Colin Foster (Barwon Valley Golf)