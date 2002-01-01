Banner

Golf Course ID: 20103, 18 hole

Bankstown Golf Club (NSW)

Public course
Golf course

Bankstown Golf Club offers a glorious well groomed Championship Golf course for all members to enjoy. The golf course itself offers a challenge to all levels of golfers whether you're a beginner or low handicapper. The club has a variety of practice facilities including 2 Putting greens, 2 chipping greens with practice bunkers, warm up driving range nets as well as a driving range. Ranging from wind swept holes adjoining the Georges River, to the manicured fairways that drift through groves of eucalypts and native bushland, this par 71, 6068 metre championship course has only relinquished a record score of 69. Situated in a garden oasis the clubhouse offers tasteful air-conditioned surrounds to compliment the championship golf course.

Only 30 minutes from both Sydney and Parramatta CBD's and situated right next to the M5 motorway, Bankstown Golf Club is a central meeting place.

Contact Details

70 Ashford Avenue
Milperra NSW 2214

02 9773 0628
Send email
https://www.bankstowngolf.com.au
