Bang and Turnbull go super low at Victorian Junior Amateur

05 Jul 2024 | Amateur golf |

Michelle Bang and Robby Turnbull produced equally astonishing golf to claim the 2024 Victorian Junior Amateur titles at Tocumwal and Cobram-Barooga.

Both players finished at 19-under for the week, an astonishing score in any tournament, however each took a slightly different route to their winning total.

While Turnbull didn't miss a beat all week in the boys’ event, with scores of 68-65-68-68, Bang found another gear in the final two rounds in the girls’ competition, with scores of 70-71-64-66, that 64 a course record at Cobram-Barooga.

Bang, who plays her golf at Concord in Sydney, says she was super excited to win her third world-ranked amateur event.

"My shots were really good, everything was inside like 10-feet. I didn't miss many fairways and greens, and putted pretty well," Bang said of Thursday's course record.

"I was very sick yesterday and today, but I am really happy to play well despite that."

While this marks Bang's most significant win to date, Turnbull is no stranger to big wins, taking out both the Canterbury and New Zealand Stroke Play events this year.

While the New Zealander was happy to collect another win, he was extra pleased to be etching his name onto the Vic Junior trophy alongside a fellow countryman.

"It feels great, especially seeing Kazuma Kobori's name on there a couple times. It's good to come over here and win it, feels great" said Turnbull.

Turnbull's personal highlight came early in the week at Tocumwal, when he thought he had achieved one of golf's rarest feats.

"The 11th hole of the first round, I nearly holed-out for albatross," he said.

"It was just on the edge. But yeah that was good."

Recent Queensland Junior Amateur champion Haruhi Nakatani continued her good form this week finishing as the runner-up, three shots behind Bang.

South Australian Joshua Grundel and New South Welshman Toby Farrar finished tied second in the boys’ event, nine shots behind Turnbull who was simply too strong.