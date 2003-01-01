Golf Course ID: 30405, 18 hole

Ballarat Golf Club is the oldest continually played course in Australia dating back to 1895. The 18 hole course has been completely redesigned by renowned course architects Thomson Perrett, with a multi-million dollar clubhouse and golf course redevelopment. The new course incorporates part of the existing course land, thereby preserving the Club’s long history with the site. The newly designed layout provides an outstanding experience for golfers of all levels which is unsurpassed in the region. The course is a compact layout on approximately 56ha incorporating an 18 hole championship course, together with logically placed members and ladies tees to allow the course to be enjoyed by all levels of players. Flat farmland has been transformed into an interesting and undulating piece of golfing terrain incorporating a series of creeks, wetlands, extensive waterways throughout, featuring native and exotic vegetation.