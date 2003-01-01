Golf Course ID: 30404, 18 hole

Located about 33km east of Ballarat and 35km north of Meredith the Ballan Golf Club was established as an 18-hole golf course in 1924. Ballan still measures as a 4239m Par 62 with ten par 3s ranging from 98-207m and eight par 4s ranging from 258-393m. Golfers walk beside the Werribee River for the first two holes, play nine holes away then return to play the remaining holes back and forth across the river.