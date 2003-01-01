Banner

Located about 33km east of Ballarat and 35km north of Meredith the Ballan Golf Club was established as an 18-hole golf course in 1924. Ballan still measures as a 4239m Par 62 with ten par 3s ranging from 98-207m and eight par 4s ranging from 258-393m. Golfers walk beside the Werribee River for the first two holes, play nine holes away then return to play the remaining holes back and forth across the river.

Blow Court
Ballan VIC 3342

03 5368 1522
