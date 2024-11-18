Tas Am: Bailey triumphs over health scare, Barr wins for Qld

18 Nov 2024 | Amateur golf |

Local product Jorjah Bailey and Queenslander Taylor Barr are the Tasmanian Amateur champions for 2024.

Barr, 22, from Sanctuary Cove, beat Malachy Marshall from Kooyonga in the men’s final at Riverside Golf Club today after a long day’s golf that included a morning semi-final.

Bailey, from Launceston, defeated Jessie Richmond from Royal Hobart 5&4 on Sunday.

For the 19-year-old Tasmanian, it was something of a surprise after a recent health scare during which she was hospitalized with an undiagnosed abdominal pain. But she showed her form had returned in a a course record Saturday 66, and played well all week.

“I wasn’t sure I could even play this event, or even play at all,” said Bailey, who has made a good recovery after surgery. “It’s been a long haul.”

Bailey’s match against Richmond finished at the 14 th hole, after both players hit the par-3 green in regulation and the local star holed her birdie putt from 15 feet. “It was tense,” she said. “Fortunately I sneaked through.”

The Tasmanian started her golfing life aged five at Mowbray Golf Club, moved to Launceston Golf Club at 13 and next year will play in pennant colours for Keysborough in Melbourne. Her biggest win was the 2024 Tasmanian Open.

The 2025 season looks much different now that she has completed secondary studies. She intends playing both the Master of the Amateurs and the adidas Australian Amateur in Melbourne in the new year.

All the players were hammered by bad weather including high winds on Sunday which proved a challenge, but the championship at Riverside Golf Club in Launceston was an outstanding success.

For Barr, it was the biggest win of his career, with the 2023 Far North Queensland Open being his previous-best result. He was 5-under on the day in what was a tough match.

“I’ve been working hard on my game for seven or eight months, so it’s nice to see that it has paid off,” he said.

Barr works in the pro shop at Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast but also intends having a fly at the Australian Amateur in January.

“My plan was to turn pro either next year or the year after,” he said. “We’ll see how these early events go.”