The Bagdad Public Golf Course is a nine-hole country course with a peaceful, rural atmosphere, situated north of Hobart.

The course features watered, grass greens with the longest hole measuring 1,718 metres. Try your luck in the annual Bagdad Open Golf Tournament (September/October).

Bagdad is a small rural community, 30 minutes drive (40km) from Hobart's city centre.